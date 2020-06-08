Coronavirus: Mumbai steps out after 75 days of lockdown as city reopens

India recorded a spike of over 9,000 in the number of new novel coronavirus infections reported across the country. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Indian state with the most cases, crossed that of China on Sunday with a tally of 85,975. Maharashtra's Health Department reported 3,007 new cases on June 7. However, the shopping malls and places of worship were opened on Monday, abiding by SOPs, as recommended by Ministry of Home Affairs' 'Unlock-1' notification. This is a part of the Government of India's three-phased plan to gradually reverse the nationwide lockdown. Watch the video for more.



