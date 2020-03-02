Coronavirus news: Corona beer brand hits back at brand damage surveys

Coronavirus seems to have claimed an unlikely victim. As per two surveys, Corona beer has lost its appeal among Americans after the spread of Coronavirus. The surveys say this is due to an evident similarity between the name of the virus and the beer. Although, there is no connection between the two, consumers are doubtful and confused. The brand has been ridiculed on social media and this seems to have hit the brand hard.. However, the company has thrashed the claims and came out with a strong statement about how the brand has performed well. Watch the video for more.



