Coronavirus news: Nationwide lockdown disrupts supply chain in India

Amid coronavirus lockdown, supply chain in several parts of the country has been affected. Long queues of trucks can be seen at multiple places and in absence of smooth movement of these supply vehicles, essential commodities are not reaching consumers on time. When delivered, insufficient quantity of the items remains the problem. At several places, truck owners and drivers have stationed their vehicles alongside roads. With states sealing their borders, truck drivers are finding it difficult to make an inter-state movement. Watch the video for more.



