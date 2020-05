Over 177 migrant workers were flown back home to Jharkhand from Mumbai in a chartered flight on Thursday. The alumni network of the National Law School (NLS) in Bangalore arranged the flight. This was the first time in India, when migrant workers were sent back to their native state through a chartered flight. The NLS had taken an Air Asia 180-seater A320 plane on lease, for migrant workers and five children. Watch the video for more.