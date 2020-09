With festivals like Mahalaya, Durga Puja and Diwali around, artisans are staring at severe losses after a fall in selling price and overall sale in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There's lack of work and decline in income during the festive season which is supposed to be the most lucrative time for them. Artisans depend on Durga Puja season for their entire income, but the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed their budget to a great extent. Watch the video for more.