Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown

Residents of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai witnessed huge crowds as shoppers rushed to stock up on essentials and groceries ahead of the 4 day complete shutdown. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a complete lockdown in the state from April 26 to April 29. The cities to witness lockdown include Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur. The first three will observe the intense lockdown till April 29, while Salem and Tirupur will remain under strict restrictions until April 28. Watch the video for more.



