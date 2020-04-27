Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed

A legal dispute in Delhi High Court, between the distributor and importer of COVID-19 rapid test kits being shipped from China, has revealed massive profiteering and over-pricing in kits sold to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Observing that 61 per cent mark-up on such test kits is on the "higher side" but "more than sufficient", the Delhi High Court single bench of Justice Najmi Waziri disallowed a 145 pc mark-up from landed price of Rs 245 to ICMR's purchase price of Rs 600 per test. The order was against a petition by Rare Metabolics, the sole distributor of rapid antibody test kits imported by Matrix Labs, the respondent in the case, from China's Wondfo Biotech. Watch the video for more.



