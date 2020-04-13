Coronavirus: Reasons behind delay in rapid testing in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory to carry out rapid tests on all influenza-like illnesses reported from containment zones, large migration gatherings, or evacuee centres. However, in light of testing on such massive scales, India is staring at a new problem - shortage of rapid test kits. Along with kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), which are the first line of defence for frontline health workers, are also in short supply. The government has placed bulk orders for kits and components but that might also fall short in tackling the spread of coronavirus. Watch the video for more.



