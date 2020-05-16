Coronavirus: Robot guard dog ensures social distancing in Singapore

Singapore authorities have deployed a robot guard dog to patrol in Bishan-Ang Moh Kio park in Singapore as part of the coronavirus-safety trial. It has been manufactured by a US-based company called 'Boston Dynamics' and fitted with a camera to keep a surveillance check at the park. The machine also includes a loudspeaker, which broadcasts social distancing messages to people. The trial is a step to encourage people to practice social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video for more.



