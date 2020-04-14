Coronavirus strangles Indian economy; Can it be saved?

India has extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown by another three weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the lockdown did have an economic cost but that the lives of people were more important. The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has meant suspension of train services, flight operations, shutting down of industries and loss of employment of millions of daily wagers. All these businesses and people keep the conveyor belt of economy in motion ensuring that the gross domestic product (GDP) is on an upward trajectory. With lockdown, these activities have now stopped, causing a loss in business for the firms, earnings for the people, and revenue generation for the government. Business Today Editor, Rajeev Dubey, analyses the road ahead for the Indian economy. Watch the video for more.



