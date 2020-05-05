Top industry leaders on why govt should help large businesses

Industry leaders spoke to India Today TV about how the government planned to revive the economy post lockdown. Among the speakers were President of the Walt Disney Company (APAC) and Chairman of Star & Disney India, Uday Shankar, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group, Rashesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, Sulajja Firodia Motwani along with Vice Chairman and MD of JK Paper and Director of JK Organisation Harsh Pati Singhania, former Country Head HSBC and former FICCI president Naina Lal Kidwai and Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group and President of FICCI Dr Sangita Reddy. The country has been in a state of nationwide lockdown first enforced on March 25 till April 14, later extended to May 4 and now pushed further to May 17 with relaxations on restrictions for some industries. The scale of the economic impact of this crisis is yet to be ascertained. Watch the video for more.



