Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'

Health experts and doctors across the world immediately came forth and urged people not to inject or drink any kind of disinfectant right after US President Donald Trump suggested that scientists could insert a disinfectant or cleaning agent into the body of a coronavirus patient as a possible cure. Reckitt Benckiser, manufacturer of household disinfectants like Dettol and Lysol, also issued a statement warning people not to ingest or inject any of these products. Watch the video to know more.

