Coronavirus under control, says Trump; Airtel expands 4G footprint in Ladakh

August 5, 2020

President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where at least 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases; Over a dozen remote villages in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh got their first 4G experience on Tuesday over Bharti Airtel's ultra-fast network; Gold worth over Rs 80 lakh was seized in separate incidents at the airport in Chennai over the past two days and two people who arrived by repatriation flights were arrested in this connection. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

