Coronavirus update: Chidambaram terms 21-day lockdown 'watershed moment'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said it is the beginning of a new battle in which the people are the foot soldiers and the PM is the 'commander'. He termed the PM's nationwide 21-day lockdown announcement a "watershed moment". PM Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has affected over 600 people and taken lives of at least 15 people in India. Watch the video for more.



