Coronavirus update: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor tests positive

Over 800 people in Delhi have been asked to quarantine themselves after they came in contact with a mohalla clinic doctor who has been confirmed positive for coronavirus, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday. Among the 800 quarantined are all those patients who had visited the mohalla clinic in Maujpur run by the doctor. The doctor's wife and daughter along with two others have also been tested positive for coronavirus. According to Jain, the doctor got the virus from an infected woman who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Watch the video for more.



