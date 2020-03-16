 Coronavirus update: Ground report from metro cities in India : News Reel: Business Today
Coronavirus update: Ground report from metro cities in India

March 16, 2020
With the coronavirus outbreak declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), many companies around the world have asked their employees to work from home until the virus is contained. Some large firms and start-ups in India are trying to limit the spread of the virus, as the number of confirmed cases in India jumped over 100. Companies such as Cognizant, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Uber, Ola, Swiggy, Paytm, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have offered employees the option to work from home. Watch the ground report from Bangalore, Hyderabad and other metros.



