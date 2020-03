After actor Tom Hanks, Hollywood actor Idris Elba, better known for his roles in Thor and Pacific Rim, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Elba took to micro-blogging website Twitter to inform the world that he had tested positive for the virus which has infected more than 150,000 people across the globe. Elba is the latest in a line of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19. Watch the video for more.