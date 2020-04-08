Coronavirus update: How nationwide lockdown has impacted India's economy

The overall unemployment rate may have surged to 23 per cent, with urban unemployment standing at nearly 31 per cent, amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) estimates showed. The employment situation worsened from the start of March, before the lockdown was triggered, and then soared in the last week of the month and the first week of April 2020. While the overall unemployment rate spiked to 23.4 per cent, the urban unemployment rate soared to 30.9 per cent. Watch the video for more.



