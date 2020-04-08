 Coronavirus update: How nationwide lockdown has impacted India's economy : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Coronavirus update: How nationwide lockdown has impacted India's economy

April 8, 2020
The overall unemployment rate may have surged to 23 per cent, with urban unemployment standing at nearly 31 per cent, amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) estimates showed. The employment situation worsened from the start of March, before the lockdown was triggered, and then soared in the last week of the month and the first week of April 2020. While the overall unemployment rate spiked to 23.4 per cent, the urban unemployment rate soared to 30.9 per cent. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    03:10
    Indigo suspends international flights; WHO head reacts to Trump
    00:47
    Trump praises Modi after India allows export of Hydroxychloroquine
    03:24
    Centre mulls lockdown extension; Trump criticises WHO
    01:29
    Coronavirus: As govt intensifies testing, here's how testing is done
    00:56
    President Trump threatens to retaliate if India turns down request for drug
    02:51
    PM Abe announces emergency; UK PM's health worsens
    01:55
    Ambani, Tata join in to follow PM Modi's '9pm-9minute' call
    03:02
    Rajan on India's economic crisis; CEOs fear job losses
    26:00
    'Bat with social safety net to tide over crisis': Subramanian
    05:03
    Coronavirus: Life of a resident near epicentre in Italy
    01:17
    Coronavirus India: Police drones keep an eye over Gujarat
    03:16
    Race for a vaccine: Global firms rush to produce the coronavirus vaccine
    11:22
    Light candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5: PM Modi
    02:55
    PM Modi's latest appeal to India; Wuhan sprayed with disinfectants
    01:19
    Police patrolling for COVID-19 begins in New Delhi
    00:59
    Sonia Gandhi says, national lockdown was necessary but unplanned
    02:09
    Auto sales record decline; GST collection dips 11% in March
    02:07
    Coronavirus news: Will India win the race to manufacture enough ventilators?
    06:14
    What govt plans to do for migrant workers amid lockdown
    01:57
    Donald Trump snubs CNN journalist, this time over coronavirus
    02:42
    Lakshmi Mittal announces Rs 100 cr to fund; Tesla to supply ventilators
    03:31
    Centre turns hospitals, hotels, stadiums into COVID-19 treatment facilities
    03:36
    Mallya tweets about paying employees; No extension of financial year
    04:16
    Was Coronavirus 'designed' by China to kill mass populations?
    03:45
    Coronavirus news: Nationwide lockdown disrupts supply chain in India
    02:44
    Coronavirus update: Wuhan shrimp seller identified as 'patient zero'
    01:33
    Coronavirus: This will end and we'll emerge stronger, says Ivanka Trump
    02:16
    Drop in new cases in China, Trump extends social distancing till April 30
    20:12
    Abhijit Banerjee: Use all facilities available, for migrants
    05:29
    Coronavirus update: Health ministry's plans for migrant labourers
    06:09
    India trying to locate hotspots of coronavirus: Health ministry
    00:58
    Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki, M&M gear up to produce ventilators
    01:39
    Indian Railways turns train coaches into isolation wards
    01:05
    Coronavirus impact: Loot, mayhem, anarchy amid lockdown
    07:32
    Coronavirus update: RBI announces Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity boost
    03:19
    Coronavirus update: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive
    03:30
    FM announces relief package; lockdown not enough, says Rajan
    03:16
    Coronavirus update: US surpasses Italy, China in total cases
    16:26
    FM announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package
    03:00
    Coronavirus update: Hydroxychloroquine off the shelves as demand spikes