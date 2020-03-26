Coronavirus update: Hydroxychloroquine off the shelves as demand spikes

A global hunt is on to find the right medicine for coronavirus. Leading Indian companies such as IPCA, Zydus Cadila are manufacturing anti-rheumatoid arthritis drugs like hydroxychloroquine and anti-malaria medicine like chloroquine. The demand for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine jumped after US President Donald Trump called them effective in treating COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases. The Indian manufacturers have, however, reassured that there is enough capacity to meet the demand. Watch the video for more.



