Coronavirus update: Is India testing enough cases?

The Union government on Monday permitted 12 private labs to conduct Covid-19 detection tests. The list includes five labs in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka. On Sunday, the ICMR had approved testing at three more facilities, including two in Pune and one in Mumbai. All private laboratories which have NABL accreditation for real-time PCR SA for RNA virus will be allowed to conduct Covid-19 tests, according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing in private laboratories, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Watch the video for more.



