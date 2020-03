In a bid to maintain stability in the financial system in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity will be injected into system through various measures. As part of liquidity infusion measures, the central bank announced a massive 75 basis points cut in repo rates to revive economic growth which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. Watch the video for more.