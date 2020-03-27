Coronavirus update: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet said that he had been tested positive for coronavirus. The British Prime Minister added that he would be self-isolating himself at 10 Downing Street after getting tested by National Healthcare Services (NHS) officials. The UK till now has reported more than 11,600 coronavirus cases and 578 deaths. Johnson was seen clapping yesterday outside No 10 as a part of a national gesture to thank the NHS. He said that he would continue to communicate with his top teams and lead the nation in the fight against coronavirus. Watch the video for more.



