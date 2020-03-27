Coronavirus update: US surpasses Italy, China in total cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the US climbed above 82,000 on Thursday, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy, as New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalisations and looming shortages of supplies, staff and sick beds. With medical facilities running low on ventilators, protective masks and witnessing limited diagnostic testing capacity, the US death toll from Covid-19 rose beyond 1,200. New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo described the state's projected shortfall in ventilators as astronomical. Watch the video for more.



