Coronavirus update: WHO expert speaks about condition in India

March 4, 2020
India has reported 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, which include three patients from Kerala who have already been discharged, after their subsequent tests cleared them of the deadly Covid-19 disease. The virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people globally. Union Minister for Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to follow basic hygiene routine and that those with flu-like symptoms should visit a doctor and follow their advice. However, the virus has triggered panic in the country. Watch as India Today's Aishwarya Paliwal speaks to Dr. Rodrico Ofrin from WHO, about the real risk India faces.



