Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits

ICMR, India's nodal body monitoring Covid-19 in India, has asked the state governments to return the rapid antibody test kits from China. It said that the rapid antibody tests showed a wide variation in results, which was against the assurances given by the manufacturers. However, China has expressed concern and questioned the handling of the testing kits by Indian agencies. It defended the two Chinese companies, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics, stating that their COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits had obtained the certification from the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) and were validated and approved by ICMR through National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Watch the video for more.





