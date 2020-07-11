 Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy

July 11, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday lauded the efforts put in to break the chain of the novel coronavirus in the "densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai", Dharavi, among other countries. Stating Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even Dharavi as examples, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that however "intense" the outbreak was in some countries, the coronavirus could still be chased through aggressive action. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: WHO chief praises Dharavis COVID-19 containment strategy; says tracing, testing is key



    More from this section
    02:02
    After LG Polymers, massive fire in chemical plant in Pharma city, Visakhapatnam
    03:32
    Cipla ramps up production of Remdesivir; Indian IT firms to see dip in revenues
    02:06
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai expands on investment in India's digitisation fund
    07:15
    Google to invest Rs $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
    01:52
    Jio Platforms bags 13th investment: Key things to know
    03:16
    ByteDance may move TikTok headquarters out of China
    01:30
    US President Donald Trump finally wears a mask in public
    03:27
    Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic
    08:16
    Big B, son Abhishek test COVID positive, Jalsa is containment zone
    02:19
    COVID-19 reveals gaps in India's healthcare system, says World Bank
    03:39
    India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry
    03:23
    RIL-BP launch joint venture 'Jio-bp'; US bans PIA flights
    08:16
    Coronavirus crisis: Are hospitals in Bengaluru following rules?
    09:31
    'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi
    04:34
    How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme
    24:20
    Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains
    03:21
    Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration
    01:48
    Drug regulator warns against black marketing of COVID drug Remdesivir
    04:17
    US makes a U-turn, tweaks visa rules for students pursuing online classes
    03:09
    US to pull out of WHO; ICICI Bank to reward workers for working during pandemic
    02:42
    Coronavirus pandemic hits start-ups, need govt help to survive
    02:18
    Boycott Chinese goods: Traders' body boycotts Zoom, adopts JioMeet
    04:40
    Coronavirus: Hotels to reopen in Maharashtra but with stringent guidelines
    03:24
    RIL crosses Rs 12 lakh cr market cap; Covaxin trials to begin next week
    02:27
    Luxury hotels start home-delivery and laundry services to revive revenue
    02:40
    DRDO builds coronavirus hospital in Delhi in 11 days
    03:03
    China's cyber attack on India: How lndia deals with hacking attempts
    03:12
    Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy's assets ; Rel to up aviation fuel stations
    02:15
    Lockdown Impact: Ice-cream industry faces major losses
    05:36
    Coronavirus: Karnataka govt imposes a 33-hour lockdown in state
    04:22
    Supply glut, falling demand for ventilators bleeding the industry
    12:09
    Nandan Nilekani: India can be an alternative manufacturing site
    11:31
    Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on expectations from a post-COVID world
    04:43
    PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
    26:36
    PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh, commends bravery
    09:44
    PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
    03:04
    ICMR to launch Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN by Aug 15
    02:52
    Russian jets purchase approved; Intel Capital to pump Rs 1,894.5 cr in Jio
    01:18
    India to regulate free import from China, says Power Minister
    03:57
    Rahul Gandhi slams govt decision on private funding for trains