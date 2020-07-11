Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday lauded the efforts put in to break the chain of the novel coronavirus in the "densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai", Dharavi, among other countries. Stating Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even Dharavi as examples, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that however "intense" the outbreak was in some countries, the coronavirus could still be chased through aggressive action. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: WHO chief praises Dharavis COVID-19 containment strategy; says tracing, testing is key