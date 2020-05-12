Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to ensure safe workplaces

World Health Organisation (WHO) has come out with considerations for public health and social measures in the workplaces, as many countries are beginning to gradually re-open workplaces to maintain economic activity. WHO said universal measures for preventing the transmission of COVID-19, will apply to all workplaces and people at workplace, such as employers, managers, workers, contractors, customers and visitors. These include hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, physical distancing, reducing and managing work-related travels, regular environmental cleaning and disinfection, risk communication, training and education, and management of people with COVID-19 or their contacts. Watch the video for more.



