Coronavirus: Why employees are stressed about returning to office

A wide majority of employees working in the corporate sector in India are stressed about going back to work after the end of the lockdown, a survey has found. Most employees want their employers to take responsibility for their healthcare. They want their office spaces to be sanitised before they return. The survey conducted by MindMap Advance Research at the behest of FYI, a health tech community product, was conducted during lockdown in April in small, medium and large enterprises in metro cities of Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore. Watch the video for more.



