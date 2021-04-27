 Cost of keeping interest rates low and the likely risks : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Cost of keeping interest rates low and the likely risks

Anand Adhikari | April 27, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India is trying its best to keep the borrowings cost low for the government by keeping the long-term government securities (G-Sec) yields at a low level.  This support from the central bank is coming by way of surplus liquidity despite the signs of higher inflationary pressure. The CPI inflation projection for 2021-22 is at 5 percent as against the upper tolerance limit of 6 percent set by the government.  RBI  is defending its decision by reasoning that the G- Sec yield curve management is for the public good. It says the yield management not only brings down the government borrowing cost but also reduces the interest cost for corporate in the bond market. But it is easier said than done. There is a cost associated with keeping the interest low for an extended period and also managing G-Sec yields when the inflation expectations are high. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, looks at the likely dangers and consequences of adopting such a policy of low-interest rates and yield management.

