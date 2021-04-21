Covaxin effective against India's double mutant strain

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is effective against multiple variants, including the double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday. The ICMR said the studies showed that Covaxin also neutralised the UK and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The double mutant variant is expected to have fuelled the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Covaxin was developed in collaboration with the ICMR, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech. It was developed using a sample of coronavirus isolated by the NIV. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination: India needs 8 yrs 9 months to achieve herd immunity