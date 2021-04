Despite the real difficulty seen in India, vaccination against COVID-19 could be a very important antidote this time, says 80-year-old Dr Anthony Fauci, America's Chief Advisor on COVID. Fauci stated that India's homegrown COVID vaccine Covaxin, was found to neutralise 617 double mutant Indian variants of the deadly virus. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with National Institute of Virology. Watch the video for more details.