 Covaxin works against most variants; CARE cuts India's GDP forecast : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Covaxin works against most variants; CARE cuts India's GDP forecast

BusinessToday.In | April 22, 2021

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown an overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease; Putting tremendous pressure on the nation's medical infrastructure, the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has driven up the demand for medical oxygen, a critical commodity in treating the respiratory ailment; At the current pace of vaccination against coronavirus, India would need another 8 years and 9 months to inoculate 70 per cent of its entire population, a threshold required to achieve herd immunity. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Read |COVID-19: Tips from psychologists to cope in these uncertain times

Also Read |AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m



