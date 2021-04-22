Covaxin works against most variants; CARE cuts India's GDP forecast

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown an overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease; Putting tremendous pressure on the nation's medical infrastructure, the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has driven up the demand for medical oxygen, a critical commodity in treating the respiratory ailment; At the current pace of vaccination against coronavirus, India would need another 8 years and 9 months to inoculate 70 per cent of its entire population, a threshold required to achieve herd immunity. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

