 How healthcare workers are leading the fight against the pandemic : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

How healthcare workers are leading the fight against the pandemic

BusinessToday.In | April 29, 2021

The war against coronavirus has lasted for over a year now and continues. Thousands of unsung heroes have been fighting COVID on the frontlines. Among them is this 35-year-old nurse at Max Hospital who has been following the same routine for a year now. She works for 14 days in a COVID ward followed by four days of quarantine. Her 5-year-old daughter back at home remains anxious for her safety. There are many such heroic tales emerging from the depths of misery during this difficult time. India's COVID death toll has crossed the 2 lakh mark with many healthcare workers also having succumbed to the disease. Watch the video for more.



