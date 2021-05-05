COVID-19 2nd wave: Countries question distribution of foreign aid in India

As India grapples with the ravaging second coronavirus wave, countries near and far have jumped in to help with medical aid. However, as things stand now, it is unclear which ministry or agency is handling and distributing foreign aid. Multiple news networks, including India Today TV, sought to gather information about the distribution of the aid arriving in India but have not made much headway. Some have pointed to the Ministry of Health and said that it is responsible for the distribution, while senior officials of the ministry have said that it is the Ministry of External Affairs that's responsible for the distribution. Questions have now arisen about transparency in dealing with coronavirus relief material pouring in from overseas. Watch the video for more.

