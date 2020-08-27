COVID-19 exposes digital divide in India as internet access is a challenge

COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the inequalities underlying internet access in India. While most children in urban India have internet connectivity, many in rural areas struggle with weak connectivity and other network issues. A majority of them do not have a smartphone and families cannot afford to purchase them. With more than 630 million subscribers, the country is home to the world's second-largest internet user base. But connectivity is a challenge as mobile data is the main source of internet. Watch the video for more.