 COVID-19 exposes digital divide in India as internet access is a challenge : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
COVID-19 exposes digital divide in India as internet access is a challenge

August 27, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the inequalities underlying internet access in India. While most children in urban India have internet connectivity, many in rural areas struggle with weak connectivity and other network issues. A majority of them do not have a smartphone and families cannot afford to purchase them. With more than 630 million subscribers, the country is home to the world's second-largest internet user base. But connectivity is a challenge as mobile data is the main source of internet. Watch the video for more.



