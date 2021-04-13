COVID-19: Hospitals in metros run short of beds, ventilators

India's healthcare system is at breaking point as the COVID crisis in India spirals out of control. Hospitals are bursting at the seams in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad where there is a grim shortage of beds and even ventilators, anti-viral drugs are running out. The current spike of COVID cases has left the country's frontline workers overworked. India recorded 168,912 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Maharashtra registered the highest number of confirmed infections at 63,294 followed by Uttar Pradesh (15,276), and Delhi (10,774). Watch the video for more.

