COVID-19: India records highest daily surge of over 2 lakh cases

India became the second nation after the US to log over 1 lakh daily coronavirus cases on April 4 and in the next 10 days, the country became the second nation to record over 2 lakh daily COVID-19 cases. India achieved this dubious distinction within 10 days, making it an unwilling follower of the US. As per the Union Health Ministry data, released on Thursday, April 15, morning, India logged 2,00,739 fresh coronavirus cases on April 14, which is two or three times faster than the rate at which COVID-19 cases increased in America last year. Watch the video for more details.

