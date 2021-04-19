COVID-19 news: Tipplers stock up on alcohol before lockdown in Delhi

Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in several parts of Delhi as soon as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day lockdown in the city till April 26 on Monday, amid a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. After a meeting with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, Kejriwal announced the decision to impose lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. While the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open, the liquor shops will remain closed for the duration. Haunted by the memories of last year's lockdown, people rushed to the stores to stock up on liquor. Crowds gathered outside the liquor stores flouting COVID-19 norms with Delhi Police personnel trying to control the situation. Watch the video for more.

