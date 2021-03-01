COVID-19 phase-2 vaccination drive: PM Modi takes first vaccine jab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi as the country gets ready to expand its nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus to drive down infections. This drive is for people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. PM Narendra Modi was administered home-grown 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech. In the current phase, eligible citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. Watch the video for more.

