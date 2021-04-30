COVID-19: Residents turn clubhouse into COVID facility in Bengaluru

Amid the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supply in Bengaluru, residents of Ranka Heights apartment complex in Domlur area have taken matters into their own hands. The residents of the Bengaluru apartment complex set up an Emergency Medical Room (EMR) in August last year with the assistance of Manipal Hospital. Now fully functional, emergency medical rooms have been set up in the clubhouse of the complex to provide care for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are suffering from breathlessness. Watch the video for more details.

