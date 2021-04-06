COVID-19 Second wave: Bollywood celebs test positive for the virus

The film industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. Actor Akshay Kumar is the latest to join the list of celebrities who have tested positive. Actors Bhumi Pednekar , Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Govinda and Alia Bhatt are the others in the grips of the virus. Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has also been hospitalised due to COVID and so has Akshay Kumar. Cricketing sensation Sachin Tendulkar was also hospitalised as a precaution after testing positive. The second wave of the virus in India has been steeper than the first wave. Several actors and other artistes had tested positive during the first wave too. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya as well as daughter Aaradhya had tested positive. The second wave of infections is sweeping Maharashtra with 60% of the country's infections being reported from the state. Film shoots had resumed as COVID cases fell but now the restrictions are back in place. Watch the video for more details.

