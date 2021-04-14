COVID-19 surge: Why Delhi hospitals are falling short of beds

Amidst the sharp rise in COVID cases in Delhi, patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as 'full COVID-19' facilities and directed 19 other private hospitals to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment. Also, in order to meet the increased demand for manpower, the government has decided to engage AYUSH students currently in their fourth and fifth years as interns. Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the Delhi government does not wish to impose a lockdown unless beds go unavailable for serious patients. Watch the video for more.

