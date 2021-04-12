COVID-19 vaccination: Is India really facing a shortage of vaccines?

Mumbai, which is once again battling the novel coronavirus, suspended the inoculation drive at various COVID-19 vaccination centres across the city due to a shortage of vaccines. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised 'Tika Utsav', several states across the country have shut down vaccination centres, citing a shortage of vaccine doses. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. According to media reports, many people, who came to take the first shot of coronavirus vaccine, waited outside the health facilities, including Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre after the vaccines ran out of stock. Watch the video for more.

