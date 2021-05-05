COVID 2nd wave: Delhi hospital installs oxygen generators amid shortage

Little or no help from the central or Delhi governments has forced a number of hospitals in the national capital to install their own oxygen plants and generators. BLK Super Specialty Max Hospital has procured an oxygen generator and cylinder filling system from France. The hospital will now be installing an in-house oxygen generator to tide over the crisis. This oxygen concentrator, which comes along with an oxygen cylinder filling system, will help the hospital with 15 per cent of its total need for oxygen. In addition, it will also fill 50-60 oxygen cylinders. The city witnessed 448 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official figures. Watch the video for more.

