COVID 2nd wave: Delta variant primary cause of surge in cases, says Govt study

A study by the central government on the devastating second COVID wave has revealed that despite Delhiites having sero positivity of over 56 per cent, they got little protection against the Delta variant that took over the national capital March 2021 onwards. The study was conducted by scientists of INSACOG (the consortium of labs undertaking genome sequencing in India) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The rise in prevalence of the Delta variant was accompanied by a corresponding rise in the overall positivity rate. Watch the video for more on this variant.

