COVID 3rd wave inevitable, warns scientist; Trump launches communications platform

India could suffer the world's biggest COVID-19 death toll even if the worst estimates are avoided, according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and the University of Washington; The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its total production in April 2021 stood at 1,59,955 units, down 7 per cent from March this year; The US on Wednesday said the vaccine components it has supplied to India this week will enable the manufacturing of two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

