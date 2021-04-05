COVID crisis in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed

Rising coronavirus cases and lack of adherence to COVID norms has finally led Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce lockdown-like restrictions across the state. Maharashtra has shut eateries, malls and curbed travel amid the virus surge besides announcing everyday night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. All shops except essential services would remain shut till the end of the month. Watch the video to know more.

