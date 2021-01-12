COVID herd immunity unlikely in 2021, says WHO; Bird flu hits 10 states

The World Health Organization's chief scientist warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programs to stop COVID-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year; Facebook Inc said on Monday it was treating the next two weeks as a 'major civic event' and would remove certain content containing the phrase 'stop the steal' from its social media platforms; The Centre has confirmed the outbreak of avian flu in 10 states of the country. Watch this and more on News Blast.

