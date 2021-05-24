COVID norms flouted in Chennai amid lockdown relaxation over weekend

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for a week from May 24, with more stringent measures to curtail the spread of the deadly infection. The state government allowed all stand-alone shops, except malls, to function till 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, to help people stock up on the essential services and travel to their hometowns. This led to massive crowd build-up across marketplaces and various shopping areas with a total lack of social distancing. The government also allowed public and private long-distance buses to operate for the weekend. Watch the video for more.

