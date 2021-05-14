COVID second wave: China sending poor quality oxygen units to India

As per exclusive reports accessed by India Today, the documents and photographic proof shows how the Chinese companies have not only hiked prices of Covid-19 related critical equipment to India but also altered specifications and components used in making the oxygen concentrators for India, compromising on the quality and life cycle of the machine. This could lead to a medical catastrophe in India. Different companies are quoting separate prices for the 5-litre and 10-litre concentrators. While the rates vary, most show an increase in the cost in the past weeks. This even as Beijing has been trying to portray the exports as a "humanitarian" gesture. Watch the video for more details.

Fake oxygen concentrators being sold as oxygen demand spirals